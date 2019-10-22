JSU Board of Trustees releases president from contract

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — After four years at the helm of Jacksonville State University, John Beehler is out as president.

During a meeting Tuesday, the JSU Board of Trustees voted to release Beehler from his contract. According to JSU spokesperson Buffy Lockette, Chief External Affairs Officer Don Killingsworth will serve as acting president, effective immediately.

Beehler was first selected as the twelfth president at JSU back in 2015. He was previously the dean of the School of Business at Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and served in different roles at other universities, such as the University of North Texas at Dallas, Northern Kentucky University, Wichita State University and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Toward the end of September, Beehler went on a 90-day leave of absence from JSU, claiming it was to care for several close family members “suffering from serious medical issues.”

No reason was given by JSU for the board’s decision to release Beehler from his roles as president.

