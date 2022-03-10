BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the rising cost of both gas and food, one restaurant in the Cleveland community will soon be closing its doors for good.

Misty Jones and her husband have owned J’s Cafe for nearly four years and are heartbroken they are now closing it down. Jones said challenges for the restaurant began during the COVID-19 pandemic and never improved.

Over the last three months, the restaurant has lost $60,000. Despite rising food costs nationwide, Jones said she has worked hard not to raise prices too high for her customers, but that it was likely to happen soon due to inflation. Some of the restaurant’s bigger expenses include hamburger meat, paper products, and utensils.

Although the restaurant is closing, Jones isn’t ruling out working ever working in the food business.

“This has been it for us,” Jones said. “This has kind of been what I wanted to retire on, and now, that’s not possible. I don’t think we are going to open up a restaurant again but the food truck is still a possibility.”

Jones said she wished Alabama had more resources to help small businesses like hers that never fully recovered from the pandemic. On Feb. 28. Ivey signed the Small Business Relief and Revitalization Act of 2022, which includes corporate and income tax relief provisions, as well as sales tax and business personal property tax relief for small businesses across Alabama.

J’s Cafe will remain open until March 31.