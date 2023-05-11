BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Joran van der Sloot is expected to arrive in Birmingham in the next few days to face charges of extortion and wire fraud connected to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

A source close to Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, spoke to CBS 42 and expects van der Sloot’s arrival within the next week.

He is being extradited for attempting to extort Holloway’s family with promises of leading them to her body, which has never been found.

The disappearance of Natalee Holloway back in 2005 captured the attention of the nation after she went missing in Aruba while on a high school graduation trip. Van der Sloot was arrested and released in the case but was never charged.

John Byrne is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Florida’s southern district who has tried multiple cases just like this one. He said jury selection in this case is going to be very interesting.

”The defense lawyers here are going to want to ask the jury very direct questions about what they know about the case, what they know about the back story, if they can be fair,” Byrne said. “It’s going to be a central part of this case [and] it’s going to be difficult to find jurors who don’t know something about the case.”