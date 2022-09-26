BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jones Valley Teaching Farm is celebrating the opening of a new facility. The new center for food education will help the non-profit expand its program.

Jones Valley Teaching Farm is a local non-profit that helps young people find purpose through food education. The organization was able to raise 8.3 Million dollars to help build the facility and buy the property that the farm is located on. Executive Director Amanda Storey said because of those donors, Jones Valley Teaching Farm will be able to grow and expand in the future.

“When we have the skills to own our own means of production, we know how to grow our food and we know the impact of sharing that with others. And than on top of all that we can learn science and math and social studies in a fun engaging way, I think it just opens us all up to joy wonder and curiosity, which I hope everyone would have growing up in Birmingham,” said Storey.

The opening of the center was delayed following the covid-19 pandemic. Storey said she is thrilled to finally get everyone together to celebrate this next step and thank those who contributed to the project.

The teaching farm offers a number of classes, camps and other hands on learning opportunities for student. Click HERE to learn more.