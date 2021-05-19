Jonas Brothers coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Oct. 19

Kevin Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As music venues slowly open up again after being shuttered during the pandemic, Oak Mountain Amphitheatre will have one special guest returning to Alabama this fall.

The Jonas Brothers will be playing the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Oct. 19 as part of the nationwide “Remember This” tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. In 2019, the band featuring Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas reunited after being on hiatus for six years. Their subsequent “Happiness Begins” tour grossed over $120 million with 1.2 million tickets sold.

The band has sold over 17 million records.

Tickets will go on sale May 27, at 10 a.m. local time at JonasBrothers.com/Tour.