Join CBS 42 & Birmingham Fire and Rescue for free weather preparedness event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of Birmingham Fire and Rescue will join CBS 42 for a free event Saturday to program weather radios in preparation for severe weather events.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 29 at the Walgreens on 668 Lomb Avenue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Battallion Chief Sebastian Carillo visited the CBS 42 studio to discuss what residents can expect to take place during the event.

To participate, you can bring a weather radio from home or buy one at Walgreens. Carillo said that the store stocked up on the radios ahead of the event.

CBS 42 Storm Team Meteorologist Griffin Hardy will also be in attendance at the event.