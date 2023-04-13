BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another longtime restaurant has closed its doors in Birmingham.

On Wednesday, John’s City Diner owner Shannon Gober announced on Facebook that the restaurant, which he had bought in 2004, had closed.

“We have served our last meal. Poured the last cocktail. Yelled the last ‘Get Some,'” Gober wrote. “Thank You Birmingham. It was ‘Nice’ to be with you.”

The restaurant, located near the corner of 2nd Avenue North and Richard Arrington Jr Boulevard North, had previously been known as John’s Restaurant and had spent decades along 21st Street North. John’s Restaurant was first opened by John Profiris, father of Zoe’s Kitchen owner Zoe Cassimus. Profiris later sold the business to his nephew, Phil Hontzas, in 1972.

“It had a good name, a good clientele and good facilities… pretty soon, I needed a better place,” Hontzas told the Birmingham Post-Herald in 1981.

Hontzas was responsible for moving John’s Restaurant a block from 214 21st Street North to 112 21st Street North. Over the years, John’s was known for its famous coleslaw and seafood.

Under Gober, the restaurant became John’s City Diner, where he updated the menu and upgraded the business’ dining room. Over the last decade, the restaurant was also known for its “It’s Nice to Have You in Birmingham” mural that was painted on the side of the building.

Gober did not give a reason for the closure.

“19 years ago I had a vision. I built it,” Gober wrote. “It has been a privilege to work with some of the finest human beings on the planet.”