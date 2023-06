BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Johnny Cash – ‘The Official Concert Experience’ is coming to the 2023-2024 Broadway in Birmingham series.

The performance will be on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. You can purchase season tickets here. The five-show series features “Mean Girls,” ” To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Aladdin,” “Hadestown,” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical.”