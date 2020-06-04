Jobless claims decline in Alabama as economy reopens

In this May 27, 2020, photo, health care workers talk outside a Lowndes County coronavirus testing site in Hayneville, Ala. Experts say Lowndes County and nearby poor, mostly black counties in rural Alabama are now facing a “perfect storm” as infections tick up: a lack of access to medical care combined with poverty and the attendant health problems that can worsen the outcomes for those who become sick. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — New unemployment claims have declined by nearly 25% in a week in Alabama as state businesses continue reopening during the pandemic.

More than 550,000 people have filed for jobless benefits in the state since state-ordered shutdowns began in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. And while the Department of Labor says more than 21,000 applied for benefits last week, that’s down from nearly 28,000 the week before. And it’s far below the high of 106,000 claims in a single week in early April.

Many people are still getting unemployment benefits from earlier in the pandemic.

LATEST POSTS