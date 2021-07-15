Job opportunities available at several hiring events this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re looking for a job in the Birmingham area, you’ll have several opportunities to find one over the next few days.

Three hiring fairs are coming up, starting with Whataburger from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Hoover Met. Also, the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is hosting a virtual event today starting at 10:30 a.m. You can register for the event here. Rhonda Elmore, the organization’s executive director of youth development, said they started hosting the events virtually in the spring because of the pandemic, and they realized it was very effective for many applicants.

“I think the greatest benefit is they can get to talk to our staff, and we have the capabilities of doing on-the-spot interviews. Which sometimes that takes a little bit longer in hiring is getting those interviews scheduled and finding times that work for everybody,” she said, adding that the YMCA will consider continuing virtual hiring fairs in the future if they continue to be effective.

Old Time Pottery is hosting a three-day hiring event starting Friday. Job seekers can go to any of the company’s stores, including the one in Pelham, from 1-4 p.m. and learn more about the company. They’ll have the opportunity to interview and potentially even get hired. It’s the first time the company has offered a hiring event across all of its stores.

“It’s partly in response to the COVID pandemic, but it’s also taught us to kind of change our thinking in the way we go market and go look for talent within the marketplace, as well,” Colby Swann, vice president of human resources at Old Time Pottery, said. “So it should be something we continue to do on an ongoing basis.”