Jingle Bell Run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – An online campaign has been started to help a family whose father recently died from injuries he sustained in an explosion in South Eastlake.

A GoFundMe page called "Larry Bush Family" has been started to assist the family of Larry Bush, who died Friday. Bush, 52, and Boris Reynolds, 49, were working with oxygen tanks on Nov. 5 when there was an explosion. Reynolds died soon after the explosion while Bush was sent to the hospital, burns covering over 95% of his body.