Jimmie Hale Mission welcomes new director, talks future for nonprofit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jimmie Hale Mission has a 75-year history helping the homeless and hurting in the Birmingham community. The mission is preparing for a major change, a new leader at the helm of the non-profit.

This morning Anchor Alissa Rothermich was joined by outgoing Jimmie Hale Mission Director Tony Cooper and the new director, Michael Coleman.

For outgoing director Tony Cooper, the “changing of the guard” has been an adjustment.

“God prepared me for the adjustment. I’ve spent over 29 years here. It’s been a blessing to have a small part in the growth and progress of the Jimmie Hale Mission. It’s been a God thing,” said retiring director Cooper. “Now it’s time for me to retire and move on for something else. We are excited about Michael Coleman and our new director.”

New director Coleman added his expectations, saying, ” I certainly want to carry on the legacy. We’re going to continue to build on the legacy that Tony has established, but really just focus on just excellence about, not just taking those that are hurting in the community, but really transforming them and helping them become self-sufficient and restoring them back to the community whole again.”

Cooper said the mission will continue getting people back to God and back to work. Coleman added that the mission will welcome people in with a meal during the cold season and help families in need.

For more information about the Jimmie Hale Mission ministry visit their website here.

WATCH: Encore interview with Jimmie Hale Mission

Jimmie Hale Mission New Director NEW JIMMIE HALE MISSION DIRECTOR 👋 Meet the new mission director and learn more about the future of the nonprofit.

