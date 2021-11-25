Jimmie Hale Mission Thanksgiving meal back in full swing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You may be making some last-minute cooking preparations just in time for your Thanksgiving meal with family and friends. But for some people in our community, the holidays mean giving back to others who may not have a warm meal.

On Thursday, volunteers with the Jimmie Hale Mission teamed up with United Way Meals on Wheels to distribute Thanksgiving dinners.

The pandemic isn’t slowing down the need to give back but it has changed how the annual event runs. Meals are going to be served on a smaller scale this year for those men at the mission.

In years past, over 800 to 1,000 meals were distributed to those here at the mission and throughout the community. However, this year only 75 meals will be given out to the men staying at the mission. Then around 150 meals will be given out to those with Meals on Wheels since they do not run deliveries on Thanksgiving.

But in order to make this event happen, it takes a group of generous donors.

“Somewhere between 60-70 percent of all our operating capital comes in this four quarter of the year. People think about giving more about thanksgiving season and the holiday season so it’s so important for us to get our message out during this time of year,” said James Poe, with the Jimmie Hale Mission.

The Jimmie Hale Mission says they are already thinking ahead to their Christmas meal and will begin those preperations.