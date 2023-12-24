BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Christmas Day will be a busy day for the Jimmie Hale Mission.

The organization will serve food to over 700 people in need. Staff with the Jimmie Hale are making final preparations to serve the community Christmas day. Along with the staff, over 100 volunteers will serve meals to those at the downtown Birmingham location and deliver meals through the Jefferson County Meals on Wheels.

Dorion, Kaylee and Dorion Carter Wilson traveled from Atlanta to spend Christmas in Birmingham. Before they open their gifts, they wanted to be a gift by helping others at the Jimmie Hale Mission.

“When my dad was unemployed, he would come down here, and they would help him, and i remember those things like that, so I try to instill in the kids the giving spirit of the holiday season,” Dorion Wilson said.

“It means like when you help other people out because I learned that whatever kindness you put out into the world, it will always have a way of coming back to you,” Kaylee Wilson said.

Jimmie Hale Mission executive director Perryn Carroll says they have seen a 12% rise in the homeless population in Birmingham due to an increase in food and utility prices. She tells me they want to bring hope to those who are struggling.

“It’s why we are here; we are here to serve and to show everyone, regardless of faith and background, the love of Christ and be the light in the world,” Carroll said.

Carrol says they have enough volunteers for Christmas day but need volunteers all year. To learn how you can help, click here.