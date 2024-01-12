BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cots and blankets are in place at the Jimmie Hale Mission for people who will be staying over the weekend as the temperatures get colder.

The warming station will move to the BJCC East Ballroom on Monday evening to better accommodate those seeking shelter from the freeze.

“We expect around 300 during the inclement weather,” executive director of Jimmie Hale Mission Perryn Carroll said.

Alanah Melton, director of special projects with the mayor’s office, says with more people coming to the warming station, more donations and volunteers are needed.

That’s why they’re asking for help from the community.

“We ask people to please resist the temptation to bring clothes right now,” Melton said. “The need is water, snacks and blankets new or gently used are always in short supply and we welcome those as well.”

Carroll says those who want to volunteer can contact the Jimmie Hale Mission. She tells me they want to do all they can to avoid having people left out in the cold.

“We’ve seen a rise this year in disabled and handicapped guests in our warming station and if you’re elderly, an amputee, in a wheelchair you cannot be left out in the cold, so we want to make sure we take care of the most vulnerable of our neighbors,” Carroll said.

The warming stations will open at 6 p.m. Friday and will be open through Thursday, Jan. 18.