BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jimmie Hale Mission expected to serve over 100 people Monday night as temperatures plunged. The shelter is running a warming center will re-open Tuesday night at 6.

James Grider has experienced homelessness before. He said places like the Jimmie Hale Mission are a godsend and can be the difference in life and death.

“On a night like this, especially if the wind is blowing or if it’s even somewhat damp, it’s impossible to get warm,” Grider said.

Grider said living on the streets is never easy, especially in the cold as people usually have everything they own in one bag which can only hold so much to help keep warm.

“You can only layer up so much and after a while the cold is just going to creep through everything, especially when you’re out there at night,” Grider said. “It just chills you to the bone. You don’t sleep. You’re not safe, you don’t feel safe. You’re always, it’s just miserable.”

The Jimmie Hale Mission said it had a warming center at its shelter 29 nights last winter serving on average 100 people per night, on top of the 150 who live there full-time.

“People do die out in the cold, we see that every year and it’s so regrettable because they don’t come into the warming station,” Perryn Carroll, executive director of the Jimmie Hale Mission, said. “I would just encourage everyone, we’ll be open, welcomed with open arms and you’ll be provided a safe place to stay, a warm dinner and we welcome you as our guest.”

The shelter said no one will be turned away even if the beds are full because they will open up additional rooms.

“All you need is a place to stay. You don’t need a driver’s license or an ID,” Carroll said. “If you come here and you need a warm, safe place to stay and a warm meal, we’re going to welcome you.”

The Jimmie Hale Mission said it’s fully staffed and doesn’t need volunteers but is accepting physical donations like bottled water, soft breakfast foods, coats and gloves. It’s also accepting monetary donations through its website jimmiehalemission.com.