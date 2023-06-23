BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, Jim Baggett will retire from his position as the head of the archives department after nearly 30 years with the Birmingham Public Library.

“Our archives here in the basement really is a window to the world,” Baggett said, referring to an exhibit he contributed to nearly 20 years ago.

The exhibit was called “Common Bonds.” It featured snapshots of families from around Birmingham to explore race, class and social dynamics. The exhibit did so well that it was taken to Iceland for several months – and Baggett followed.

“I got to go with it and give a talk, which was really just not something you would ever expect to happen,” Baggett said with a chuckle.

Yet, to fully understand Baggett’s longtime love for his job, you would have to go back to the 80s, where it all began.

In 1986, Baggett had just graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a bachelor’s degree in history. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.

From there, Baggett decided to go on to pursue his master’s at UAB, too. While there, a professor took the students to visit the archives, which piqued Baggett’s interest.

Nonetheless, Baggett assumed he was still going to be a history professor. For a short period of time, this led him to the University of Mississippi’s PhD program – but ultimately “it wasn’t the right fit,” which sent Baggett back to Alabama. There, he was hired by the Birmingham Public Library.

Baggett began his time there in the Southern History Department before becoming the assistant archivist, training under Marvin Whiting – an archivist and historian himself. When Whiting retired in 1997, Baggett was made head of the Department of Archives and Manuscripts in his place.

“Archives is like any job, there’s mundane things you do,” Baggett said. “But you also get to spend your days with these amazing historic documents and photographs and artifacts. And you get to work with really interesting people.”

The library’s archives “draw researchers from all over the world,” Baggett said; People writing books, publishing articles, making documentary films and building museum exhibits.

“It’s a fascinating way to make a living,” he said. “You get to be involved in a lot of really fascinating and worthwhile projects.”

When asked what the most rewarding part of his job was, Baggett reflected on getting to see projects come to fruition.

“Meeting people who are doing interesting projects, and then seeing their projects come about … and knowing that we played a part in that. We helped make this thing possible,” Baggett said.

A couple of years ago, Baggett and his wife were in Greensboro, North Carolina, the city where the lunch counter sit-ins originated, when they decided to visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

“We were going through the exhibit and there on the wall are these photographs credited to Birmingham Public Library archives,” Baggett said. “It’s very satisfying to know that we played a small role in helping them create this thing people from all over the world benefit from.”

Part of the daily job of an archivist, Baggett said, is to communicate with researchers – whether that be students, professors, documentarians, historians, filmmakers, or a local family wanting to learn about the history of their house.

“People come to the archives every day to do research,” Baggett said. “This archive connects to people’s lives.”

To collect material, Baggett and other archivists will identify who has material, evaluate if it’s appropriate for their collection and negotiate with the owner to see if they have an interest in donating. He said he realizes “that’s asking a lot of somebody;” Baggett knows an important part of his job is building trust with the community.

“We’re the archives for the city, so some things come to us automatically,” Baggett said. “But most things – the family papers we have, the church, synagogue records, club records, photo collections – all have been donated to us.”

Once material is acquired, the archivists prepare it in a way that makes it ready for researchers to use. Baggett boasted of the archives’ “incredible” civil rights collection that Whiting established, a newer environmental history collection, collections on Alabama women’s history, Alabama Jewish history, immigrant communities and what he said is, at this time, the largest collection of LGBTQ history in Alabama.

“To be successful, it has to always grow,” Baggett said. “And I think we – within the resources we have available to us – have been very successful at growing these archives in a lot of different directions.”

In addition to his archival work, Baggett has edited three books, authored multiple magazine and newspaper articles, written several peer-reviewed articles and authored two books, amidst other written and spoken accomplishments.

For his work, Baggett has been given several awards. These include an award from the Alabama Historical Association, two awards from the American Library Association, the 2021 “Outstanding MLIS Alumni” award from the University of Alabama and most recently one named after his predecessor, the Marvin Yeomans Whiting Award from the Society of Alabama Archivists.

Wayne Flynt, longtime Southern historian and University Professor Emeritus in the Department of History at Auburn University, recalled one of his favorite interactions with Baggett.

The two had first met when Flynt was at Samford University – where he taught for over a decade – but did not hit it off until a reader’s conference brought them together. The conference provided them plenty of breaks, Flynt said, wherein the two began to chat and eventually ended up sharing their meals together.

“I very clearly remember a conversation with him where he spoke about public libraries and what their function is,” Flynt said.

Like Baggett, Flynt’s parents had never attended college. The Carnegie Library in Anniston, Alabama, was Flynt’s “intro to the world,” as he had no books at home. For kids like him, the public library was a “dream factory,” Flynt said.

“I told him… ‘We’ve forgotten what it was like before there were opportunities to read books on every corner,’” he said.

As they shared meals that day, Flynt perceived Baggett as someone who was quiet, thoughtful and efficient.

“Quiet in a sense that he doesn’t try to dominate conversation,” Flynt said. “He listens rather than trying to dominate with a monologue.”

During their conversation, Flynt said that Baggett described what both of them were living: a “futuristic vision” where kids with little means came to the library, dove into its depths and emerged authors and orators for those very libraries.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to build here,” Baggett said of the archives at the library. “And that’s not me, that’s me working with literally hundreds of people, thousands of people over the years.”

As he looks at his upcoming retirement, Baggett said he is looking forward to having time to work on a few writing projects of his own and tackle a stack of books he’s been storing up. Baggett said he and his wife, who is also retired, look forward to spending some down time at their house on Little River in Mentone, Alabama.

“I’m looking forward to just kind of being for a while,” he said, with what sounded like a smile on the other end of the phone.