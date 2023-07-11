BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Grammy-nominated singer Jidenna and rapper Big K.R.I.T. are among the many artists performing at this year’s Birmingham Freedom Fest.

This year’s festival will kick off on July 29 at 10 a.m. with panels discussing the Civil Rights movement and social justice at Kelly Ingram Park. Musical performances by artists DJ Gap, Translee, Deqn Sue and others will begin at 5 p.m.

The empowerment panels will feature speakers such as Mayor Randall Woodfin, former NFL lineman and Auburn alumni Chad Slade, Civil Rights activist Janice Kelsey and more.

Tickets are available online for $20 and can be purchased here.