Jemison schools dismissing early due to water issues

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to a broken fire hydrant that has caused no water to be available at Jemison Middle and High, a number of Jemison schools will be dismissing early.

According to the Chilton County School District, the high school, middle school, intermediate and elementary schools will dismiss earlier than planned. Buses will leave the middle/high schools at 1 p.m. while student drivers will be allowed to leave at 12:30 p.m.

“If you want to come on and pick up your students, please feel free to do so,” the school district stated in a Facebook post. “Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

Normal class schedules will pick up tomorrow.

