Jemison man suffering from dementia reported missing

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a man suffering from dementia.

Dan Craig left his residence in Jemison Wednesday morning and has not returned. He left in a white Ford F-350 with Alabama tag #14F1556A. Authorities believe he does not remember how to get home.

Craig is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds.

If you have any information on Craig’s whereabouts, contact the Thorsby Police Department at 205-755-2511.