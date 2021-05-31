Jemison man killed in officer-involved shooting

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead Monday morning.

According to the Jemison Police Department, officers responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot two people in the front yard of a residence along County Road 954 around 11:30 a.m. JPD says they were also notified that the man fired multiple shots before offices arrived.

Once on the scene, an officer saw the man standing in the yard with a gun. As the officer exited their patrol vehicle, gunfire was exchanged between the two. The man was struck and later died from the injuries at the scene. The officer was uninjured in the shooting, according to JPD.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has taken over the investigation at this time. No other information has been released.

