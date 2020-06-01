Jeff. Co. Commissioner Scales on aftermath of Birmingham protests

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales discusses the aftermath following the protests in Birmingham Sunday evening.

Scales also commented on Mayor Randall Woodfin’s declaration of a curfew for the city of Birmingham until further notice.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES