Jefferson’s Gadsden will offer free meal to firefighters Wednesday

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson’s Gadsden will be offering a free meal to all firefighters for their efforts in putting out a warehouse fire in Attalla Monday.
The fire started Monday afternoon and is still burning as of Tuesday afternoon. Due to the long hours the firefighters are putting in, the restaurant wanted to help in the best way they could, with food!
They wanted to show their appreciation they said in a Facebook post.
