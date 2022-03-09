BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System are now offering free customized training for employees seeking work in the food services industry.

This training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food industry. The 16-hour course will be offered on a virtual platform and a supplemental in-person lab will be held on the campus at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus on March 26.

Immediately following the in-person training March 26, several properties will conduct interviews for employment, including Renaissance Ross Bridge, Sheraton/Westin Birmingham Hotels, and Taziki’s.

Those who take part in the program will learn:

Customer service

Conflict resolution

Knife skills

Purchasing procedures

Kitchen safety

Beverage service

Food storage

“Anyone looking for an immediate job in the Food Services industry will find a great opportunity with this free training hosted by Jefferson State,” said Joseph Mitchell, culinary and hospitality director at Jefferson State, in a statement. “The course will be offered virtually to ensure flexibility, and then an in-person lab will be followed by interviews with local companies. We appreciate the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations helping us set up students for success.”

Participants completing the course will be awarded the ACCS credential from Jefferson State indicating they are ready for work. The credential also provides a tuition discount at Jefferson State for future classes.

A form to request more information about the training can be found here.