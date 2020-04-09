Jefferson County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans for virtual graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many across Jefferson County have been affected by the coronavirus crisis, but none like graduating seniors.
Sheila Tyson, a member of the Jefferson County Commission, spoke with CBS 42’s Art Franklin to talk about the county’s response to the virus, but she also took the time to promote Ignite Alabama Virtual Graduation.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
