Jefferson County woman accused of failed murder plot in Illinois

GENESEO, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in what authorities say was a failed plot to kill two people in Illinois.

News outlets report Shannon J. Jones, of Center Point, was arrested this week and also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The deputy chief of Geneseo, Illinois, police released a statement Monday saying the charges stem from an attempted poisoning and attempted bludgeoning.

Deputy Chief Gene Karzin says Jones and the person she was conspiring with drugged a drink that was consumed by someone Friday. That person got sick but suffered no lasting effects. The statement says Jones and her co-conspirator then attempted to bludgeon to death another person at an area home.

Authorities didn’t immediately name the co-conspirator. Police say more arrests are expected.

