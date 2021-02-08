Jefferson County tornado survivors still in need of housing

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Survivors of an EF-3 tornado in Jefferson County are still struggling to find housing two weeks after the storm.

While many neighbors were placed in hotel rooms, some of the reservations are set to expire in the days ahead.

“We are officially residents of my van,” Andrea Blacker continued, “That is the truth. We don’t have anywhere to go.”

Blacker’s home was destroyed inside the Rusk Mobile Home Park in Jefferson County. The property is just off Highway 79 near Pinson.

Community members helped the family with a hotel room for more than a week. Blacker also purchased a handful of additional nights, but money is tight.

“There’s a lot of donations, there is a lot of clothes available and all of that, but there is not as much help for putting you somewhere that is warm and safe with a bath,” said Blacker.

The walls at Blacker’s home are leaning and the roof is gone. She said she recently moved in with her husband after saving to purchase the property.

“We waited so long to get the money to get us a place, that we could have that was ours,” said Blacker.

While Blacker feels blessed to be alive, she hopes neighbors aren’t forgotten.

“It is very much weighing on my mental state because it is getting to a point where you say it would just be easier to give up. I feel so defeated,” said Blacker.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help Andrea Blacker get back on her feet.

There are plenty of other neighbors who also need help with housing, including Tommy Guy in Fultondale. Neighbors are chipping in to help.

While several organizations are accepting donations, the city of Fultondale is still taking monetary donations in hopes of extending hotel reservations.

“We are encouraging people that want to give cash donations to call city hall, find out what hotels the victims are in so we can direct money to help increase their stay,” said Billy Hughes, a Fultondale City Councilor.

So far, Hughes said more than 270 residential properties and more than 60 businesses were impacted by the tornado.

Damage assessment continues as leaders hope to receive a disaster declaration.

“As we finish paperwork and reports are being made. We are sending as much as we can daily through EMA, they have a direct link to the state EMA as the paperwork is uploaded, the state sees it immediately and they are able to get the reports to the governor as quickly as possible,” said Hughes.

According to Hughes, a representative from Governor Kay Ivey’s office was in Fultondale over the weekend. He believes the area is “close” to the $7.4 million dollar threshold needed for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“It is an ongoing task to reach that number. That is why the paperwork is so important,” said

Hughes, who encouraged any survivors to share damage information with city leaders.

Hughes said several impacted businesses are working on plans to rebuild or reopen. City leaders plan to meet with representatives of the Hampton Inn later this week.

“We have a meeting this Wednesday morning with Hampton Inn, whether they’re going to bring the building down and rebuild or if they do rebuild, what size of a building they want to have,” said Hughes.

The city of Fultondale is accepting monetary donations at city hall each day until 6 p.m. City hall is located at 1210 Walker Chapel Road

Other items, including building supplies, can be dropped off at the distribution center in Fultondale at 1390 Arwood Drive. Items are accepted from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Building supplies are also needed at Rusk Mobile Home Park at 4340 Pinson Valley Parkway.