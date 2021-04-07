Jefferson County students now have access to 7-day meal program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County School District announced that students will now have access to healthy meal options seven days a week.

On Fridays, students will be able to receive breakfast and lunch meals for both Saturday and Sunday. Any JEFCOED student that is part of the child nutrition department’s 7-Day Meal Program may participate in this opportunity.

“We have a lot of parents that work and may not be able to come home and prepare their children’s meals. So many of our meals are shelf-stable or very easy for the child to prepare themselves,” said Child Nutrition Program Supervisor Amanda Bridges-Dunn.

The program started as a trial at just a few schools before spring break. However, it quickly grew and expanded based on the need and positive feedback.

“Parents were like hey, thank you, we appreciate that! And so we said, you know what, let’s do weekend meals for everybody. Let’s just see if we can go ahead and pack up meals for Saturday and Sunday and just send them home with every child in Jefferson County that will take one,” Bridges-Dunn said.

Friday afternoon, traditional students will receive their meals at school. Remote students will have the chance to pick up their meals during the Friday carline pick-up or bus drop-off.

The program will continue through the end of the school year. Plans for a summer meal service will be announced at a later date.