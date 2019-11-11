Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office welcomes A&E’s ‘Live PD’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Chief David Agee joined Anchor Alissa Rothermich to discuss the new season of A&E’s “Live PD.” The new season, now passing its third week, features Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies at work. Watch the video above for more.

Chief Agee states the show creates an opportunity for deputies to display their “good work.”

“We’re proud of their work,” Agee said.

According to Agee, the show provides transparency, a “different visual” that will provide more details behind deputy work not easily shown in still images and reports.

“This group featured on tv is just a microcosm of what we do across the county. Their work is just a reflection of what other deputies are doing across the county,” Agee explained.

With the additional cameramen and producers of the show accompanying deputies, safety and job quality is a concern; Agee, however, believes his team will adapt and be fine.

“We have a job to do. If we are made aware of a person that is wanted, then we have a duty to take that person into custody. Fortunately for those who watch their show, people are able to see the techniques we use to prevent [suspects] from fleeing,” Agee said.

Agee stated that the office has received concerns about specific targeting of neighborhoods from the show, but believes that is not the case.

