Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warning others about scam involving fake grandchildren, bond money

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning local grandparents of a scam that is going around where someone pretends to be their grandchild and asks them for money.

“The ‘grandchild’ tells their grandparent that they have been in an accident and/or they are in jail and need bond money,” the JCSO wrote in a statement. “They will then tell the grandparent that an attorney will call them to pick up the money. The grandparent meets with the supposed ‘attorney’ and gives them the requested cash. Later the grandparent finds out that their grandchild is fine and has not been in jail or in an accident.”

In reality, bailing someone out of jail requires the family member to come to the jail and sign paperwork having the person released.

According to the JCSO, one of theses cash exchanges was caught on video Wednesday at the Flying J in McCalla, where the suspect met the victim, took $14,000 in cash and left the scene. The vehicle in was possibly a black SUV with dark tinted windows.

“The suspect appeared to be of Middle Eastern or Indian descent but had no discernible accent,” the department stated.

Another successful scam involved the victim turning over $16,000 to the suspect. The department said there may be other victims.

“Please reach out to us so that we can bring these people to justice,” the JCSO stated. “This is a despicable attack on the love grandparents have for their grandchildren and we will not tolerate this.”

If you receive a call of this nature, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office directly at 205-325-1450 and verify the information you are given.

LATEST POSTS