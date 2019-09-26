Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to take over patrol of Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will now be in charge of patrolling the city of Fairfield.

“I have always had a passion for protecting others, and my commitment to expand the duties of my office is a reflection of that,” Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway said. “Any time that we can be of service to our neighboring communities, I am always on board for that and I’m thankful that we are in a place to help ensure that the Fairfield community remains safe.”

The Fairfield City Council had previously voted to disband the Fairfield Police Department in 2016 due to fiscal constraints.

“In the city’s current financial crisis I support any law enforcement that will increase the safety and quality of life of the citizens of Fairfield,” Cheif Nick Dyer said.

JCSO and Fairfield city officials will formally announce the plans Friday at Fairfield City Hall at 10:30 a.m.

