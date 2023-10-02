JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Through a partnership with the Jefferson County Health Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office recently hosted a training on how to use Naloxone. The prescription medication is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Opioids are substances such as heroin, fentanyl, or prescription pain medication. The training was open to deputies within the office, along with law enforcement officials around the county. Sheriff Mark Pettway says this is just one way that his office can continue to do their part to stop the effects of an overdose.

October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. Studies show that the earlier an individual starts smoking, drinking or using other drugs, the greater likelihood of developing addiction. Nine out of 10 people who abuse or are addicted to nicotine, alcohol or other drugs began using these substances before they were 18.

Early intervention helps prevent substance abuse and reduce the negative consequences of addiction before they occur.