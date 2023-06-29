BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced it’s partnering with Academy Sports and Outdoors in an initiative to reduce conflict among the nation’s youth.

According to the JCSO, 10 high or middle school students will have the chance to win a free new pair of shoes. Students can enter the contest by submitting a 3-minute video or 500 words at max essay on how they would resolve conflict. Submissions are due by July 7, and winners will be notified by July 14. The partnership is part of the Sheriff Mark Pettway Community Basketball Tour.

“It is important to provide our community with different ways to resolve conflict,”

Pettway said in a release. “We’re committed to engaging as many young people in our communities as possible; we want to ensure that they learn effective ways to resolve conflict.”

The JCSO stated students are encouraged to sign up for the ongoing 3-on-3 tournaments. The free tournaments are open to middle and high school students, plus young adults up to 28 years old. The winners of each event will be selected to play in the Tournament of Champions at City Walk on Aug. 5.