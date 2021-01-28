Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office opening substation in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a substation in Fairfield.

Plans to open the substation began in 2019 after Sheriff Mark Pettway announced efforts to oversee public safety measures in the neighboring city following years of the department handling investigations in the city. As part of their latest efforts Sheriff Pettway said he is standing firm on a promise he made during his campaign to provide resources for cities as well as the unincorporated county.

“Any time that we can be of service to our neighboring communities, I am always on board,” Pettway said in a statement. “I’m thankful that we are in a place to help ensure that these communities remain safe.”

In addition to handling felony crimes for Fairfield in the past, Pettway also put his Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team in the city to assist Fairfield officers once taking office in 2019. Residents in the community say it’s comforting to know that new safety efforts are underway to provide more protection for both their homes and businesses.