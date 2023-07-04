BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As families prepare to gather for Fourth of July celebrations, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released tips to ensure that everyone has a safe holiday.
“When using fireworks you want to make sure that fireworks are allowed in your
community,” said JCSO Lieutenant Joni Money. “Additionally it’s important that you
never try to relight a previous firework.”
JCSO also stated the following:
- Celebratory gunfire is illegal.
- Keep the grill out in the open and far away from anything that could catch fire: the house, deck, tree branches.
- Be sure to use long-handled tools especially made for grilling to keep the chef safe.
- Make sure children and pets stay far away from the grill, and always supervise the grill when in use