BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As families prepare to gather for Fourth of July celebrations, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has released tips to ensure that everyone has a safe holiday.

“When using fireworks you want to make sure that fireworks are allowed in your

community,” said JCSO Lieutenant Joni Money. “Additionally it’s important that you

never try to relight a previous firework.”

JCSO also stated the following: