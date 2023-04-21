JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding students to make safety their number one priority as they prepare for prom night.

According to a release sent by JCSO, deputies will be on-site at a variety of school proms over the weekend to encourage students to be responsible as they take part in one of the most memorable nights of their lives. This is a part of the department’s “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign.

JCSO also provides students with a variety of tips for having a safe and fun prom night: