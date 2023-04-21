JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding students to make safety their number one priority as they prepare for prom night.
According to a release sent by JCSO, deputies will be on-site at a variety of school proms over the weekend to encourage students to be responsible as they take part in one of the most memorable nights of their lives. This is a part of the department’s “Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign.
JCSO also provides students with a variety of tips for having a safe and fun prom night:
- Stick with friends: Stay with your group during the night, before and at any after-parties. Keep your group together and make sure no one is left behind at any point. If you look out for each other, you have a much higher chance of staying safe!
- Don’t drink alcohol or use drugs: Prom is a beautiful celebration and one of which you’ll want to have clear memories! Drinking can quickly get messy and dangerous. Even if your friends want to drink, remember that you don’t have to.
- Keep your focus on the road: Not only can alcohol or other substances be dangerous behind the wheel, distracted driving such as texting, using a phone, too many people in a car, loud music or any other type of distraction can ruin your prom night.
- Charge up your phone: Make sure your phone is at 100 percent battery when you leave home. You’ll likely be taking lots of photos throughout the night and updating social media. You may also need your phone at the end of the night to contact your transport or to message parents or friends when you need to.