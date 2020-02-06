Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old child has died after being found by deputies not breathing Wednesday evening.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to a call in the 1100 block of Florentine Circle in east Jefferson County and discovered the child. The child was treated at the scene before being transported to Children’s Hospital where the child later died.

JCSO called the circumstances surrounding the child’s death “suspicious” and that detectives are still investigating.

No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information on this incident should contact JCSO at (205) 296-8521.

