JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office introduced its latest graduating class to the public Friday afternoon.

The graduation ceremony for Session 66 graduates took place at Jefferson County Sheriff’s Training Academy in Fultondale.

JCSO Sheriff Mark Pettway said he is eager to welcome the new deputies and their families into the JCSO family.

“We are beyond proud of the amazing men and women who make up Session 66,” Pettway stated via a press release. “I am honored to know them and look forward to working collectively with each of them to keep the citizens of Jefferson County safe.”

Pettway also said the JCSO is currently hiring and recruiting for their next class. Those interested in joining the squad are encouraged to apply by clicking here.