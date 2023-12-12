JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — As the holiday approach, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is spreading holiday cheer.

Deputies along with a “Secret Santa” passed out over 20 gift cards to families, to ensure children have a happy holiday season.

“It is because of community partnerships like this, that this county continues to thrive,” Sheriff Pettway said. “As a community, when we work together the list of goals that we can achieve is limitless. Allowing us to be a part of this thoughtful act of kindness is another example of what it takes to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.”