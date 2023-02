CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office discovered a dead male shooting victim Sunday.

According to the JCSO, deputies were called at around 9 a.m. to Shadowood Circle in Center Point on reports of a body near a stairwell. Detectives were called to the location and are conducting an investigation into the shooting.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the JCSO at 205-325-1450, option 2.