JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a program to reduce crime by utilizing community members’ surveillance cameras.

According to a press release, the Community Assisted Monitoring (CAM) Program will utilize new technology to reduce criminal activity, expedite investigations and keep communities safer.

The cloud platform includes a public security camera registry, which is an online portal for businesses and citizens to register their security cameras to help deter and solve crimes powered by Fusus.

In addition to the camera registry, the JCSO is offering residents the option to upgrade their video security systems to include live video feeds, which can be shared with the department to improve safety and police response times. To preserve privacy, live video can optionally be shared only on alert.

The CAM Program has already been utilized to quickly apprehend suspects in a murder, a robbery and a drive-by shooting during its pilot run.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sheriff Mark Pettway is encouraging businesses and citizens to register their cameras and help create a community-wide network. Those interested can register their devices by going to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website.