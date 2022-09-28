JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is adding new life-saving devices to their patrol cars.

Through a partnership with the Jefferson County Association of Fire Departments, the new resources will include Lucas Devices, which perform chest compressions during CPR.

Additionally, autism kits will be added to deputy’s tool bags. The kits will have cards to help deputies effectively communicate with a non-verbal autistic person, as well as items such as noise-canceling headphones and fidget spinners.

“This new partnership between JCSO and Jefferson County Association of Fire Departments is very important to us because often our deputies are the first responders on the scene and it’s crucial that we have the proper equipment to do all we can to save a life,” Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway said. “The new equipment not only puts us in the position to save lives, but it does so very quickly and efficiently.