JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday added a “new investigator” to its team: an electronic detection K-9.

According to the JCSO, the K-9, named “Hixie,” was donated by the Defenders for Children, located in South Carolina, with the help of community members including Birmingham resident Donna Homan.

Hixie, named after the founder of Harold R. Stephens Zyne Family Foundation, will assist investigators in locating hidden electronics during searches, the JCSO stated. She will assist in cases including sex trafficking, child pornography, online predators, child abuse and other criminal activity.

“We are beyond thankful to have support from outside organizations such as Defenders for Children who understand the benefits that our K-9 units play in keeping our communities safe,” JCSO Sheriff Mark Pettway said in a statement. “This furry new partner not only aid in helping us keep citizens safe, she will be vital to solving a number of the horrible crimes against children within the county and surrounding areas.”