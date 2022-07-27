HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Following recent mass shootings, including the one in Uvalde, Texas in May, area law enforcement officers are working to keep everyone safe for the school year ahead.

Today’s yearly resource training with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office focused specifically on law enforcement responses to active shooters. The training took place at Hueytown High School.

Law enforcement from various jurisdictions completed what they titled ‘single officer response to active shooters.’ Officers were taken through various modules one-by-one throughout the day.

The modules placed law enforcement in life-like simulations, allowing them to practice familiar and new techniques they have learned when responding to active shooter situations.

“Based on, you know, the information and the different videos they’ve seen, they’ve tried to help adapt to, you know, new ways to keep as many people as we can safe,” said Fultondale Police Department Sergeant, Kenny Philips.

Hueytown Chief of Police, Mike Warbrough emphasizes the importance of multiple agencies training together as not every school in Jefferson County has a school resource officer.

“Everybody right now is short on personnel,” said Warbrough. So, we can bring people when the sheriff’s office is taking a little longer to get here. They can help us. They can get places sometimes that we can’t get to. It’s paramount that all these agencies train together because when it comes down to it, we’re all here for the same reason.”

Warbrough made clear their intentions to protect the public in active shooter situations. He says they focus not only on prioritizing the safety of civillians in trouble, but also on the safety of all law enforcement involved.

“We are training as hard as we can,” said Warbrough. It’s very important. The kid’s safety here is very important. Other businesses, churches, it’s very important to all of us, and that’s why we come together.”

Although today’s training took place in a school building, Warbrough says this training will apply to any active shooter situation that may occur within the community.