Jefferson County Sheriff surprises boy with birthday parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— While still adhering to the social distancing rules, one mom wanted to ensure her son’s 13th birthday would be extra special. Zaiderick Hayes, was surprised with a birthday parade in front of his home by Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway and a few of his deputies on Saturday, April 4th.

“I understand that the new social distancing guidelines may be hard for children to grasp, and I’m a firm believer that we must come together as a community to make this a little easier for everyone. Birthday’s are special and this birthday should be no different, so it is my hope that by us showing up today we’ll be able to bring some cheer to Zaiderick and his family.” Sheriff Mark Pettway

Valencia King, Hayes mother, says she wanted his birthday to be memorable and she was grateful the department was so eager to participate in her son’s surprise. What started out as a simple Facebook request, turned out to be a big birthday parade.

“This year I didn’t know how I was going to make that happen, but I knew that my son loves law enforcement, so I thought maybe I could get them to call him and wish him a Happy Birthday. Sheriff Pettway took it a step further and said we’ll show up and give him a parade, and I was completely floored by the idea.” Valencia King

Sheriff Pettway says he hopes this birthday will go down as the best birthday ever for Zaiderick.

