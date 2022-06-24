BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The World Games is less than two weeks away and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they need more money to help manage the events.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway has asked the Jefferson County Commission for $1.2 million to help with the games. He asked for the money because they didn’t have the funds in their budget for the World Games, and agencies who were supposed to help them backed out.

Pettway said you can’t put a price tag on safety.

“We don’t want something to go wrong and say that we should have done this or we could have done this,” Pettway said. “We want to say when you come here and the world is watching us, they see the best and the world is watching us and be safe.”

The money will pay officers for working on their off days and pay over time.

Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said this is a last-minute request considering the World Games are two weeks away. The commission is also two-thirds through its $80 million budget for the fiscal year.

Knight said the commission still has a lot of questions for Sheriff Pettway before the funds can be given.

“We’re trying to be conservative with the funds, we’re looking dead in the eye of a recession, inflation out of control and is hurting everybody,” Knight said. “We’re having to make adjustments all over the board, and we all have to take a look holistically at what we got, what we need, and what we can use.”

The next county commission meeting is July 14, three days before the World Games end. The commission will have to call a special call meeting in order to approve the funds.