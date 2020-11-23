Jefferson County sets up locations for residents to dispose of turkey frying oil

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County officials have established selected areas that residents can use to properly dispose of turkey frying oil.

“We know frying turkeys and other foods for Thanksgivings is popular this time of year,” said Jefferson County CEO and County Manager Tony Petelos. “However, the cooking oil and grease that is used in the process can be seriously damaging to household pipes and the sewer system. We offer a household grease recycling system that is free, simple and easy to use. And most of all, it protects homeowners and the environment.”

Edible oil only can be disposed of at these 22 sites. You must also wait for the oil to cool and seal it in a free container at each location.

To find a center near you, click here.

LATEST POSTS