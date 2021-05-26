Jefferson County Schools to make masks optional starting June 1

FILE – In this Monday, March 29, 2021, file photo, Jenea Edwards, of the North Side, helps her son Elijah, 9, in the third grade, with his mask before heading into Manchester Academic Charter School on the first day of in-person learning via a hybrid schedule, in Pittsburgh. Dozens of school districts around the country have eliminated requirements for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to ditch mask requirements before the next academic year. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — Starting in June, masks will become optional for students, faculty, staff and visitors across the Jefferson County School System.

Schools will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry in concordance with legislation signed Monday banning vaccine passports and mandating that businesses, universities, schools and state agencies can not deny entry to individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, individuals are encouraged to continue to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated, and Jefferson County Superintendent Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. urged anyone 12 or older to receive the vaccine in an announcement issued .

“Please when it’s your turn, get your shot!” Gonsoulin said in the announcement. “This has been the most trying school year in my entire career. The pandemic is not over, but we are at least turning a corner.”