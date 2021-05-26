Jefferson County Schools to make masks optional starting June 1

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WIAT) — Starting in June, masks will become optional for students, faculty, staff and visitors across the Jefferson County School System.
Schools will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry in concordance with legislation signed Monday banning vaccine passports and mandating that businesses, universities, schools and state agencies can not deny entry to individuals who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
However, individuals are encouraged to continue to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated, and Jefferson County Superintendent Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. urged anyone 12 or older to receive the vaccine in an announcement issued .
“Please when it’s your turn, get your shot!” Gonsoulin said in the announcement. “This has been the most trying school year in my entire career. The pandemic is not over, but we are at least turning a corner.”