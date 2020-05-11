Jefferson County Schools reevaluating commencement plans amid safer-at-home order

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In Jefferson County, school administrators are taking another look at graduation plans following Gov. Kay Ive’s amended safer-at-home order for Alabama.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin released a statement on Saturday, which says in part that “due to those amendments, we will review and reevaluate our commencement plans.”

Gonsoulin said the school system will consult with the Jefferson County Department of Health and the Alabama State Department of Education before making plans. He also said the main priority is to celebrate the students in a safe and responsible way.

