Jefferson County Schools reevaluating commencement plans amid safer-at-home order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shutterstock_555233305 graduation_264565

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In Jefferson County, school administrators are taking another look at graduation plans following Gov. Kay Ive’s amended safer-at-home order for Alabama.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin released a statement on Saturday, which says in part that “due to those amendments, we will review and reevaluate our commencement plans.”

Gonsoulin said the school system will consult with the Jefferson County Department of Health and the Alabama State Department of Education before making plans. He also said the main priority is to celebrate the students in a safe and responsible way.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events

TRENDING STORIES