JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some schools throughout Jefferson County are tasked with filling staff openings, with a deadline of just a few days before kids are back in classes.

Hueytown High School principal Ryan Howard is making sure the i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed for the new school year.

“We are ready and excited for the new year. Some new teachers coming in and veteran teachers returning,” Howard said. “Right now, we have registration going on and the students are excited about the new school year as well.”

Jefferson County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says with just days remaining until the start of the year, there are still several openings for key positions.

“I don’t know if it’s unique to Jefferson County Schools … whether it be bus drivers or teachers, that’s a real issue,” Dr. Gonsoulin said.

Dr. Gonsoulin says there are no more positions open than normal and no cause for concern. He says that he’s confident the school system will be ready when that first bell rings.

“That whole experience of school it’s nothing like when children walk into school the first day,” Dr. Gonsoulin said. “And teachers are very inviting and welcoming it’s a sense of joy that enter when they come.”

If you’re interested in what openings the school systems have, you can find them online by clicking here.